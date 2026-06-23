Info Edge gains 4% as investors cheer letter to shareholders; buy or wait?

Info Edge shares were in demand on Tuesday, June 23, after the company’s shareholder communication highlighted the scale and returns of its startup investment portfolio spanning AI, deeptech and consumer technology. Following the updates, the company’s share price rose 4.11 per cent to ₹1,024.80 apiece on the BSE during intraday trade on Tuesday. Although the counter pared some gains later, it continued to trade higher on the bourses. At 10:36 AM on Tuesday, Info Edge shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹1,014.70 apiece, up 3.09 per cent from the previous close. At the same time, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoted at 77,146, up 53 points, or 0.07 per cent.

Info Edge letter to shareholders In its letter to shareholders, Info Edge said it has invested about ₹4,900 crore across 135 startups since 2020, with an overall portfolio valuation of about ₹41,300 crore, implying an 8.4x multiple and 33 per cent gross IRR. The company said it has invested ₹1,003 crore across 54 AI and deeptech startups since 2020, many of which were early-stage bets made ahead of the global AI investment cycle. It added that the portfolio spans enterprise AI, robotics, semiconductors, spacetech, biotech and electric mobility. READ | Nifty Pharma extends rally, up 2%; Piramal Pharma, Laurus gain up to 10% Within this, the AI portfolio comprises investments of ₹614 crore across 28 startups, currently valued at ₹1,268 crore, implying a 2.1x multiple and 31 per cent gross IRR. Of these, 15 companies have raised follow-on funding from institutional investors including Insight Partners, Left Lane, Peak XV, SIG and Vertex.

The deeptech portfolio, where Info Edge has invested ₹455 crore across 30 companies, is valued at ₹559 crore, implying a 1.2x multiple and 15 per cent gross IRR. The company said 13 of these startups have raised externally led rounds from institutional investors and sovereign programmes. It also highlighted participation of portfolio companies in government programmes under the IndiaAI mission and the RDI scheme. Voice AI startup Gnani.ai received ₹177 crore worth of GPU compute credits under the IndiaAI mission, while ePlane and Manastu Space secured R&D allocations of ₹285 crore and ₹115 crore, respectively, under the RDI scheme, subject to matching capital from investors.

Consumer technology continues to remain the largest segment of the portfolio, with ₹2,755 crore invested across 45 startups, now valued at ₹37,214 crore, implying a 13.5x multiple and 34 per cent gross IRR. READ | Vedanta stock down 7% after block deal; over 100 mn shares change hands “We prefer to invest in companies domiciled in India and with Indian founders, irrespective of whether building for India or for the world. We believe future value creation will be driven by three themes predominantly — Artificial Intelligence, Deeptech and Consumer Technology — with AI expected to reshape both startups and established internet businesses. In our view, India is entering a period where globally relevant technology companies will increasingly be built from India, not just for India,” said the company.

JM Financial retains ‘Reduce’ rating JM Financial has retained its ‘Reduce’ rating on Info Edge with a target price of ₹1,000 per share, following the company’s disclosure on its startup investment portfolio. The brokerage said Info Edge’s update details its investments across consumer tech, AI, deeptech, SaaS, fintech and B2B commerce. Since 2007, the company has invested about ₹49,000 crore (including ₹1,300 crore from external LPs), with the portfolio valued at ~₹4,13,000 crore as of March 31, 2026, implying an 8.4x multiple on invested capital and 33 per cent gross IRR. It noted that the AI portfolio, comprising investments of ₹610 crore across 28 startups, is valued at ₹1,270 crore (2.1x MOIC; 31 per cent IRR), while the deeptech portfolio of ₹460 crore across 30 startups stands at ₹560 crore (1.2x MOIC; 15 per cent IRR). Consumer tech and consumer AI remain the largest value contributors, with ₹2,760 crore invested across 45 companies valued at ₹37,220 crore, implying a 13.5x MOIC and ~34 per cent gross IRR.