Info Edge shares jump over 4% on Q2 biz update; billings rise 12.8% YoY

Info Edge’s share price gained 4.4 per cent on Friday after the company posted a strong business update for Q2FY27.

The stock opened nearly flat at ₹1,189 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,235 on the NSE, up 4.48 per cent. At 10:59 AM, Info Edge shares were trading at ₹1,222.60, up around 3.40 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 1.21 per cent at 22,500.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market noted that the overall chart structure demonstrates positive momentum for the stock across both daily and weekly timeframes. After experiencing a notable decline, it recovered and is currently consolidating near previous breakdown levels, establishing a constructive price pattern within a parallel channel. “Based on this technical analysis and price action, investors may consider purchasing the stock above the ₹1,250 level (where daily resistance is positioned), with a stop loss at ₹1,145 on a closing basis and a target of ₹1,400,” he added.

Nuvama on Info edge Nuvama expects Info Edge to report 13.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026–27 (Q2FY27), driven primarily by its recruitment business, which operates the Naukri platform. The recruitment business is expected to grow 15.1 per cent y-o-y, while 99acres and Jeevansathi are projected to grow 15 per cent and 14.7 per cent, respectively. Shiksha revenue is expected to decline 10 per cent y-o-y. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue is estimated to increase 2.9 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin is expected to decline marginally by 10 basis points QoQ to 43.9 per cent, indicating largely stable margins despite continued growth.

Info Edge Business Update Info Edge (India) Ltd on Thursday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year increase in its standalone billings to ₹822.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026. The company, which operates platforms, including Naukri.com and 99acres, had posted standalone billings of ₹729 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. For the first half of the financial year (H1 FY27), total standalone billings grew 13.5 per cent to ₹1,559.3 crore compared to ₹1,373.2 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Billings from the recruitment solutions segment rose 12.6 per cent to ₹613.8 crore during the second quarter, up from ₹545 crore in the year-ago period.