Infobeans Tech up 5% as firm sees 'limited' impact from West Asia conflict

Infobeans Technologies rose 5.4 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹142.65 per share. At 10:23 AM, Infobeans Technologies’ share price was trading 1 per cent higher at ₹136.65. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.97 per cent at 76,115.17.

The buying on the counter came after the IT services firm informed stock exchanges that it expects the impact of the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict on its business to remain "neutral to slightly cautious," citing its limited exposure to the West Asia.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that while it is monitoring geopolitical developments in the region, its primary operations remain insulated due to a highly diversified geographic revenue base.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that while it is monitoring geopolitical developments in the region, its primary operations remain insulated due to a highly diversified geographic revenue base. According to the filing, the company operates in West Asia through its regional office in Dubai, UAE, which supports business development in the region. Currently, the company derives approximately 7–8 per cent of its consolidated revenue from the MENA region, while its primary markets remain the United States and Europe, which together contribute around 87 per cent of total revenue. Furthermore, the company does not have any offices, employees, or operational presence in Israel. As of the date, no material impact has been observed on the company's operations, delivery capabilities, or client engagements.