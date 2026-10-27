Infosys draws four downgrades in a day on weaker annual sales outlook

By Faseeh Mangi

Infosys Ltd. was downgraded by at least four analysts in a single day after India’s second-largest software exporter cut its annual sales forecast, deepening concerns over disruption from artificial intelligence.

Axis Capital Ltd., Arihant Capital Markets Ltd., and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. were among brokerages that lowered their ratings on Monday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Three others reduced their recommendations over the weekend, pushing its consensus rating to 3.7 out of 5, the lowest since January 2024.

The downgrades for the sector’s bellwether threatens to derail a nascent recovery in India’s battered technology shares. The Nifty IT Index is on track for its best month since July, even as concerns mount over soaring debt levels being used to fund the global AI buildout.