Infosys Q1 preview: Revenue may rise by 15%; guidance, deal pipeline eyed

Infosys Q1 results expectations: Infosys , the country's second-largest IT services company, will announce its Q1FY27 results on July 23 (Thursday). The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major will declare its quarterly earnings post-market hours (after 3:30 PM).

Brokerages expect Infosys to report double-digit revenue growth in the range of 12 to 15 per cent and margins to remain stable in the band of 21.3 to 23.3 per cent in the June quarter, aided by deal ramp-ups, acquisitions, and recovery in key verticals. The IT bellwether's net profit is seen rising up to 17 per cent in the quarter under preview to over ₹8,100 crore.

Key monitorables include commentary on the deal pipeline, outlook on acquisitions, client spending trends, and FY27 revenue guidance. Axis Securities Analysts at Axis Securities expected Infosys to report revenue growth of 15.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.4 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by deal ramp-ups and improved performance across key verticals. The brokerage has pegged the topline at ₹48,916 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebit margins are likely to improve by 44 bps annually and 27 bps sequentially to 21.3 per cent, supported by the absence of wage hikes and benefits from the Project Maximus cost optimisation programme. PAT for the quarter may surge by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,103 crore (down 4.08 per cent Q-o-Q).

YES Securities The brokerage said that growth in constant currency (CC) terms is projected at 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.6 per cent sequentially, led by acquisitions and gradual recovery in BFSI and energy, utilities, resources, and services (EURS). FY27 margins are expected to be at the midpoint of the guided range. As per YES Securities, Infosys is expected to report revenue of ₹47,550 crore, implying growth of 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebit is estimated at ₹11,100 crore, up 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y and down 0.6 per cent Q-o-Q, with margins expected at 23.3 per cent, implying a sequential contraction of 72 bps. PAT is projected at ₹7,330 crore, representing a growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y and a decline of 13.7 per cent Q-o-Q.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Analysts at MOFSL said that they expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50 bps to 1.5–3 per cent Y-o-Y CC. The IT major is likely to report 2 per cent Q-o-Q CC revenue growth, supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus. Growth remains 1H-heavy as in prior years. The US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues and the Daimler ramp-down. Operating margin may improve by around 40 bps sequentially to 21.4 per cent, aided by the absence of wage, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in Q4, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies.