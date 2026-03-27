What will Infosys gain from $560 million Optimum, Stratus acquisitions?

Infosys has announced the acquisitions of Optimum Healthcare and Stratus with a total investment of $560 million ($95 million for Stratus and $465 million for Optimum). Analysts believe these acquisitions strategically align Infosys with AI-led transformation and will boost revenue growth in FY27.

Deal contours

Optimum Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing Healthcare technology consulting providers in the world. Infosys noted that the acquisition gives it access to 1,600 experts with deep healthcare provider domain expertise, a proven delivery model, and a strong reputation in partnerships and results, making it a strong strategic fit for its scale and healthcare growth strategy.

It also enhances Infosys’ presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers, according to management. The company was founded in 2012, is headquartered in Florida, US, and is currently owned by private equity investors, founders, and management. Meanwhile, Stratus has a strong Guidewire and property and casualty (P&C) insurance platform. It gives Infosys access to 450 experts with deep industry knowledge, consulting excellence, and advanced technology capabilities. Founded in 2001, headquartered in New Jersey, US, Stratus is an insurance technology partner serving P&C insurers and managing general agents (MGAs). The company specialises in Guidewire implementations and upgrades, Guidewire Cloud migration, data modernisation, application support and managed services, and insurance talent solutions. Stratus operates with delivery teams across the US, Canada, and India.

READ | Geojit sees recovery ahead for Tata Elxsi; upgrades to Buy, pegs 22% upside Both deals are expected to close by June 2026, subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. Brokerages view on Infosys Stock Nomura | Buy | Target: ₹1,810 Nomura believes the above two acquisitions and Versent (which is pending closure due to regulatory approvals) could contribute 225 basis points (bps) to Infosys’ revenue growth in FY27F (assuming the entire 12 months of contribution). The brokerage thinks these acquisitions will help Infosys get access to new clients and augment its capabilities in the life sciences and healthcare verticals (mainly from Optimum’s acquisition).

It has retained Infosys as its top largecap Indian information technology (IT) services pick. Emkay Global Financial Services | Buy | Target: ₹1,450 The brokerage noted that the two acquisitions will strengthen Infosys’ verticalised consulting and digital transformation capabilities across provider-side healthcare IT (EHR advisory, implementation, workforce solutions) and property and casualty (P&C) insurance (Guidewire-led core modernisation, data, and cloud transformation) platforms. It also deepen the integration of its artificial intelligence (AI) (Topaz) and cloud (Cobalt) platforms into domain-specific workflows. The acquisitions add 2,000 professionals (1,600/450 from Optimum/Stratus), expand Infosys’ presence across high-value buying centers, and enhance its positioning in regulated, high-complexity industries. The deals are aligned with its strategy of driving AI-led, industry-specific transformation – moving beyond horizontal capabilities toward embedded, workflow-centric execution.