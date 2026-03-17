Infosys stock hits lowest level since Dec 2020; market cap dips below ₹5 tn

Infosys share price today

Share price information technology (IT) company Infosys hit an over six-year low at ₹1,215.15, falling 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. The stock has corrected 25 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026, as against 11.4 per cent fall in Nifty 50, on likely threat to revenue growth.

Today, the stock price of Infosys fell below its previous low of ₹1,215.45 touched on April 2023. Currently, it quotes at its lowest level since December 2020.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES A sharp fall in the stock price has seen, the market capitalisation of Infosys dip below ₹5 trillion to ₹4.93 trillion in intra-day trade. At 11:53 AM; with ₹5 trillion market capitalisation, Infosys was quoting at ₹1,234, down 1.3 per cent over its Monday’s closing price on the BSE, data shows.

Infosys to announce Q4 results on April 23 Infosys on Sunday, March 15, 2026 informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 22 and 23, 2026 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries as per Indian Accounting Standards (INDAS) for the quarter and financial year ending March 31, 2026. The company’s board will also meet to recommend a final dividend, if any for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Brokerages view on IT sector, Infosys Recent headlines around Anthropic’s plugins and autonomous AI agents triggered sharp stock price reactions across global software and IT services companies.

While these developments are far from uniform or widely adopted, they have begun to influence client conversations in pockets of the market. In some cases, CIOs and procurement teams appear to be slowing decision-making as they reassess how quickly agentic AI could alter services delivery, according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. At this stage, the impact is limited to greater caution and review rather than a broad based shift in spending behavior, the brokerage firm said in the IT services sector report. READ | IT stocks: ICICI Sec upgrades Coforge, Mphasis to 'Buy'; check rationale Overall, the environment remains uncertain, without a clear inflection. Agentic AI remains a developing theme, with implications still being debated rather than operationalized at scale. In the near term, this shows up as caution, longer decision cycles and selective pressure on base business. Over time, it could contribute to a broader reshaping of value pools, but the timing and magnitude remain uncertain, analysts said.

Meanwhile, Infosys management reiterated their FY26 revenue growth guidance of 3–3.5 per cent constant currency (CC) YoY, implying an ask of -1.6 per cent/+0.2 per cent at the lower end/upper end for Q4FY26E. The lower-end factors in higher macroeconomic uncertainty. Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities in the management meet update said that there is no change in demand environment; it continues to be steady vis-a-vis the beginning of the quarter. The Financial Services and Energy, Utilities & Resources verticals are seeing early signs of discretionary spending recovery, and both verticals are expected to do better in FY27E than FY26E. The deal pipeline remains healthy and the management reiterated the FY26 margin guidance of 20–22 per cent-wage hikes have not been decided and are unlikely in Q4FY26E. The stock is trading at 17x FY27E consensus EPS; and the analyst maintains a ‘Buy’ rating on Infosys.