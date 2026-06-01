Inox Wind slips 9% on posting weak Q4 results; brokerages cut target

Inox Wind shares slipped 8.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹85.65 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Friday, after market hours. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 74,916.05.

Its revenue from operations fell 2.3 per cent to ₹1,244.24 crore, as compared to ₹1,274.82 crore a year ago.

Brokerages’ view

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target cut to ₹110 from ₹121

Motilal Oswal has revised the target price, based on 20x FY28 earnings per share (EPS), citing attractive valuations despite cutting FY27 and FY28 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) estimates by 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. Inox Wind's Q4FY26 was weak, according to the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal flagged three positives. First, the visibility of recurring captive order inflows from Inox Clean Energy, which plans to add 3 GW of renewable capacity annually, with 20-30 per cent expected to be wind-based — approximately one-third of Inox Wind's annual execution target. Second, management's strategy is to gradually increase the share of pure equipment supply contracts in the order book from approximately 27 per cent currently to 75 per cent over time, which should improve working capital efficiency and margins. Third, management's FY27 revenue growth guidance of 75 per cent Y-o-Y with Ebitda margins of 20-22 per cent. The brokerage flagged two key concerns — relatively weak order inflows, with only 600 MW of new orders secured during FY26, and the company's inability to meet its FY26 revenue guidance.

The brokerage has lowered its FY27 and FY28 delivery estimates to 1.2 GW and 1.4 GW, respectively, driving the Ebitda estimate cuts. JM Financial Instituional Securities | Add | Target cut to ₹101 from ₹120 JM Financial noted that Inox Wind's Q4FY26 results were weak, with revenue, Ebitda margin, and adjusted PAT all missing estimates sharply due to weak execution. The company's order book stands at 3.1 GW, including 1.5 GW from CESC and 750 MW from group companies. Given challenges in grid connectivity, right-of-way (RoW), and power purchase agreements (PPAs), JM Financial expects Inox Wind to execute 900 MW and 1,100 MW in FY27 and FY28, respectively.