Input cost inflation, Lloyd's losses likely to weigh on Havells India

Havells India (HAVL) reported strong revenue expansion and in-line operating profits, with margins dragged down by losses at Lloyd. Competitive intensity is high across the fast-moving electrical goods sector, and commodity inflation has also hurt margins. Valuations appear to be in the fair-value range, going by historical data.

In Q2FY27, revenue grew 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,430 crore, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹570 crore. Gross margin contracted 430 basis points Y-o-Y to 31 per cent. Operating profit margin contracted 30 basis points Y-o-Y to 9 per cent. Net profit rose 10 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹350 crore.

Lloyd saw revenue growth, led by room AC demand and volume growth in refrigerators. Profitability was poor due to commodity inflation. Lloyd's revenue rose 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹620 crore, and losses were ₹110 crore (flat Y-o-Y). Lloyd's revenue growth was driven by volume and value growth, with volumes contributing more. Distribution has stabilised. The strategy has shifted to a “pull-led model”, which focuses on consumer demand rather than pushing inventory to dealers.

Management commentary pointed to steady demand in Q2FY27, with revenue growth across categories. The cables and wires (C&W) and switchgear divisions saw high single-digit volume growth. The C&W contribution margin contracted 380 basis points Y-o-Y due to higher aluminium costs, while switchgear's contribution margin rose to 38-39 per cent.

C&W's revenue grew 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,000 crore, and the earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin contracted 360 basis points Y-o-Y to 10 per cent. Switchgear revenue rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹780 crore, and the Ebit margin expanded 310 basis points Y-o-Y to 25 per cent. Lighting division revenue rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹460 crore, while the Ebit margin contracted 280 basis points Y-o-Y to 10 per cent. Electrical consumer durables (ECD) revenue rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,070 crore, and the Ebit margin rose 110 basis points Y-o-Y to 6 per cent.

HAVL's revenue (excluding Lloyd) increased 35 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,810 crore, with an operating profit margin (OPM) of 11 per cent, which was a dip of about 100 basis points.

Exports account for 15 per cent of sales, with rising volume and value. Management expects the export growth trend to continue.

In H1FY27, revenue was up 27 per cent, while Ebitda was up 9 per cent and net profit was down 4 per cent. The H1FY27 OPM contracted 130 basis points Y-o-Y to 8 per cent. Operating cash flow was negative at ₹160 crore, and capital expenditure (capex) was ₹650 crore. Capex guidance is ₹1,400 crore for FY27, focused on underground cables and research and development. The net cash outflow in H1FY27 was ₹820 crore versus ₹1,080 crore in H1FY26.