Institutional investors, HNIs drive primary markets in 2026

Retail investors seem to have turned cautious on India’s primary market in 2026, with their participation remaining subdued amid secondary market volatility. Institutional investors and high net-worth individuals (HNIs), however, continue to drive demand for IPOs, data shows.

Data compiled from Chittorgarh.com for 28 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) that have closed so far in 2026 show that the retail investor category was subscribed an average of 12.8 times, significantly lower than the demand seen in the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) and non-institutional investor (NII) segments.

Investor category Average subscription (28 mainboard IPOs in 2026) Non-institutional investors (NII/HNIs) 63.1 times Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) 48.4 times Retail investors 12.8 times The QIB portion of these IPOs garnered an average subscription of 48.4 times, while the NII category, comprising small and large HNIs, was subscribed an average of 63.1 times.

So far in 2026, 28 mainboard companies have collectively raised ₹20,583 crore from the markets. In comparison, 102 companies raised ₹1.8 trillion through mainboard IPOs in 2025. Analysts attributed the fall in retail participation to heightened market volatility, geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, and concerns over rich IPO valuations that reduced the scope for listing gains. That apart, the IPO pipeline thus far in 2026, according to Narendra Solanki, head – fundamental research (Investment Services), Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, lacked sufficient number of high-quality, differentiated IPOs capable of generating strong investor interest. Many issuers, he believes, came to the market at relatively rich valuations despite the uncertain environment, leaving limited room for listing gains and prompting investors to adopt a more selective approach

"Global geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties during the first half of the year weighed on overall investor sentiment, making investors more cautious. This was further compounded by heightened market volatility, persistent inflationary pressures driven by elevated energy costs, and tighter global liquidity conditions," Solanki added. Institutions, HNIs dominate IPO demand Among institutional investors, Bharat Coking Coal recorded the highest QIB subscription at 310.81 times, followed by Kusumgar (299.51x) and CMR Green Technologies (270.46x). In the NII segment, Advit Jewels attracted the strongest demand, with bids reaching 536.38x the shares on offer. While overall retail participation has moderated, some attractively priced issues continued to see strong demand. Retail participation was strongest in Advit Jewels, where the retail quota was subscribed 95.30x. The issue also emerged as the most sought-after IPO of 2026 in terms of overall demand, with the issue subscribed 212.63x and attracting more than 3.2 million applications.

Analysts said retail investors have become more selective, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, reasonable valuations, and clear growth visibility rather than subscribing to every issue. "Retail investors have become more selective in their IPO investments, particularly after the heightened market volatility witnessed during the first half of the year due to geopolitical uncertainties," said Ratiraj Tibrewal, director, Choice Capital Advisors. Rather than participating in every offering, investors, Tibrewal said, are taking a more measured approach by closely evaluating valuations, business fundamentals, recent listing performance, and the overall market environment. Will retail participation revive? Analysts believe an increase in retail participation will depend on a mix of stable market conditions, more rational IPO valuations, and a succession of successful listings that yield favourable returns for investors.