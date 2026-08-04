Institutional investors subscribe 66% of LIC shares till afternoon trade

Institutional investors subscribed 66.10 per cent of the shares reserved for them in the LIC Offer-for-Sale (OFS) till noon on Tuesday.

The government is offering over 284.6 million shares in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to institutional buyers at a floor price of ₹382 a piece.

Institutional investors put in bids for over 188.1 million shares, or 66.10 per cent of the shares reserved for them at an indicative price of ₹382.07/share. Bidding will continue till 3:30 PM.

Retail investors would be able to put bids on Wednesday.

The government is selling up to 6.5 per cent stake or over 822.2 million in country's largest insurer LIC at a floor price of ₹382/share.

Shares of LIC slid 7.03 per cent over Monday's close to ₹ 394.50 on the BSE in afternoon trade. Its market capitalisation stands at over ₹4.98 trillion. The issue comprises a base offer size of over 316.2 million or 2.5 per cent of total capital, with a green shoe option of 506 million shares or 4 per cent of the total paid up capital. If fully subscribed, the sale of over 822.2 million shares or a 6.5 per cent stake at the given floor price will fetch about ₹31,000 crore to the disinvestment kitty. The floor price was set at a 10 per cent discount over Monday's closing price of ₹424.35 on the BSE.