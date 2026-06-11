Insurance stocks: HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, SBI Life hit 52-wk lows

Share prices of insurance companies

In the past one month, the stock price of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance slipped 18 per cent, while HDFC Life Insurance Company was down 12 per cent and SBI Life Insurance Company declined 9 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2.6 per cent during the period.

Why are insurance stocks under pressure? New Business Premiums of life insurers grew by 5.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹32,030.9 crore in May 2026, moderating from 12.7 per cent growth seen in May 2025 and the robust expansion witnessed in April 2026. According to CareEdge Ratings, the slower growth largely reflects base effects and normalisation in group business, particularly the group single segment, which accounts for the largest share of industry premiums and recorded a modest 2.8 per cent YoY growth. Overall growth was supported by the individual non-single premium segment, which expanded by 13.5 per cent YoY. However, this growth was partly driven by higher ticket sizes and a shift in product mix, indicating a tilt towards higher-value policies, the rating agency said the sector report.

India’s life insurance industry, after starting the financial year 2026-207 (FY27) on a high, recorded a moderation in New Business Premium growth in May 2026. The slowdown was largely due to normalisation in group single premiums and base effects, particularly as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC’s) growth eased to 3.5 per cent YoY, pulling down overall momentum. Despite this monthly moderation, underlying demand conditions remained resilient, supported by strong growth in individual non-single premiums (13.5 per cent YoY) and continued traction from private insurers, which grew faster at 7.7 per cent YoY, further strengthening their market position.