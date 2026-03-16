Inventurus Knowledge rises 3% as board clears $40 mn investment in US arm

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares rose 3 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,376.5 per share. At 11:03 AM, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions’ share price was trading 0.86 per cent higher at ₹1,347.3. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 74,191.81.

The buying on the counter came after the company’s board approved approved a further investment of up to $40 million in Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (IKS Inc.), subsidiary incorporated in Delaware, US.

“We hereby inform that the board of directors of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (“the Company”) at their meeting held on March 13, 2026, approved a further investment of up to USD 40 million in Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (“IKS Inc”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company,” the filing read.

ALSO READ: Voltas shares drop on flagging GST inspection by Mumbai tax authorities The company said the investment is planned to be completed on or before May 31, 2026, and will be made through cash consideration. According to the disclosure, the first tranche is for $20 million, at a price of $643.19 per share, for up to 31,096 equity shares. The company said the balance 50 per cent of the approved investment will be made “in due course”. Since IKS Inc is a subsidiary, the transaction is a related-party transaction, but the company said it is being done on an arm’s-length basis. It also said none of the promoters/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the transaction.

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank erodes ₹1.2 trn mcap; stock hits 52-week low, down 12% in month IKS Inc. provides a care enablement platform comprising technology-enabled solutions for healthcare providers, and helps US-based healthcare service providers deliver better and more efficient care through a mix of outsourcing and technology, the filing said. That apart, recently, the company received an order from the Office of the Development Commissioner, SEEPZ–Special Economic Zone, Mumbai (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India) imposing a penalty of ₹17,44,894. According to the filing, the matter pertains to how services were classified/declared across CPC codes for the relevant years while claiming SEIS incentives.