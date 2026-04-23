Invesco MF launches Sensex, Nifty Bank index funds: Who should invest?

Invesco Mutual Fund has launched the Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating the BSE Sensex index, and the Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating the Nifty Bank index. Both schemes are designed to offer investors passive investment options across India's core equity and banking sectors.

The New Fund Offer (NFOs) for the schemes opened for subscription on Thursday, April 23, 2026 and will close on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

According to the fund house, India’s favourable macroeconomic environment, supported by strong domestic consumption, demographic advantages, policy reforms, and deepening financial markets, continues to underpin long-term wealth creation.

"Together, the Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund and the Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund are designed to offer investors transparent, cost-efficient access to India’s long-term growth opportunities through passive investing," it said in a statement. Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund will invest in companies which are constituents of the BSE Sensex Index in the same weights as in the Index, with an endeavour to track the benchmark index with as low tracking error as possible. Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund will adopt a passive investment strategy, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are constituents of the Nifty Bank Index in the same weights as the index, with a focus on maintaining low tracking error. This approach provides investors with focused exposure to the banking sector while offering diversification across established banking franchises, the fund house said.

Both the funds will be managed by Abhisek Bahinipati. The minimum lump sum investment during the NFO for both schemes is ₹100 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. For SIPs, investors can choose daily (minimum ₹20, only via digital platforms), weekly (₹100), monthly (₹100), or quarterly (₹300) options, with investments allowed in multiples of ₹1. No exit load will be applicable. Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund, Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund: Who should invest? According to the scheme information document (SID), the Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund is suitable for investors seeking passive investments in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the BSE Sensex index, subject to tracking errors.