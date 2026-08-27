Investing for the medium term? PL Capital favours these 3 sectors

Brokerage firm PL Capital remains constructive on domestic equities, recommending SIP-led investing in quality large-caps for the long term. For the medium term, the brokerage remains positive on large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables.

In its latest *Market Outlook – August 2026* report, the brokerage said domestic growth momentum remains resilient, supported by the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), improving monsoon conditions and a strong earnings season.

It added, however, that elevated crude prices, persistent geopolitical risks and uncertainty around global interest rates are likely to keep markets selective in the near term. This “reinforces the case for a staggered, quality-focused approach to equities”.

The domestic equity market staged a recovery in July after the weakness in June. The Nifty 50 gained over 2 per cent and overall market breadth improved. Midcaps and smallcaps gained 1.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, during the month, although both continued to outperform the benchmark over the longer three and six-month periods. For the short term (0-6 months), the brokerage has suggested staggered deployment into quality large-cap and large- and mid-cap names. Medium-term investing Over the medium term (6-24 months), the brokerage expects domestic growth drivers to gain importance as the monsoon deficit narrows and domestic credit growth remains strong at 18.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

It prefers large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables for the medium term, alongside selective quality small-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap exposure. “Large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables are among the preferred areas, alongside selective quality small-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap exposure,” it said. Long-term investing For the long term (24-60 months), the brokerage has retained its overweight stance on India, supported by demographics, domestic capex, financial deepening, defence indigenisation and energy security. For long-term investors, the report favours SIP-led investing with a bias towards quality large-caps, compounding franchises, mid- and small-caps, and infrastructure-linked themes. Gold, silver On gold, the brokerage expects the yellow metal to remain range-bound in the near term, with a projected range of US$3,900–4,400 per ounce.