Investment bankers urge Sebi to widen block deal price band to 5%

In the current calendar year so far, block deals worth ₹8,582 crore have been executed in the special window, compared with ₹17,618 crore during the same period last year.

Bankers have also indicated that activity in the block-deal window may continue to decline under the current framework. “There are significant gyrations in stock prices right now. During such periods of volatility, a larger discount can help facilitate deals. For instance, the QIP (qualified institutional placement) framework allows a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price determined by Sebi’s formula. If the price variation permitted in block deals is higher, the probability of completing transactions increases,” said another investment banker who did not wish to be named.