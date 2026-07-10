Investors cheer TCS Q1 results as stock jumps 4%; analysts bet on deal wins

Shares of India's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), gained 4 per cent in trade on Friday after the company announced its Q1FY27 results. The counter opened with a gain of 2.7 per cent at ₹2,105.20 and touched a high of ₹2,133.30 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 9:42 AM, TCS share price was trading 2.11 per cent higher at ₹2,092.80. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index advanced 0.99 per cent to 24,200.

TCS Q1 results

TCS reported a 4.61 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit to ₹13,349 crore for the June quarter . TCS had earned a profit of ₹12,760 crore in the year-ago period. From a topline perspective, its Q1 revenues jumped by 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹72,275 crore, and edged up 2.2 per cent from the March quarter's ₹70,698 crore.

The Tata group company, which does not provide forward revenue guidance, said that its annualised artificial intelligence (AI) revenue stood at $ 2.6 billion in Q1FY27, up 13.6 per cent Q-o-Q. TCS said that its operating margin stood at 24 per cent and net margin came in at 19.2 per cent. The Q1 Total Contract Value (TCV) was $ 9.5 billion, the company said in a filing. TCS dividend 2026 Along with the result, TCS also declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of ₹1 each. The company has set July 15 as the record date, and the dividend will be paid on July 31.

ALSO READ: TCS adds 9,279 employees in Q1, marks second straight quarter of hiring Meanwhile, TCS headcount rose by over 9,200 staffers in the three months to June to 5,93,798 employees as of June 30. TCS stock: Nomura | Buy | Target ₹2,590 Nomura has maintained Buy rating on TCS after Q1 results, saying deal bookings give reasonable growth visibility. The brokerage has set a target of ₹2,590 (earlier ₹2,570), implying an upside of 26 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,050. TCS’ revenue at $7,624 million was marginally ahead of its estimate. International business grew at 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q in CC terms.

The brokerage also said that AI projects have started moving from proof of concepts to large projects (AI now forms around 8.5 per cent of TCS’s revenues). Client priorities increasingly align with AI-led transformation, modernisation are driving demand across various services. The brokerage has kept its USD revenue growth estimates for FY27-28F largely unchanged (0-20bp increase). Nomura has lifted its FY27-28F by 0.3-1 per cent, factoring in 1QFY27 earnings. The brokerage said that although macro uncertainty could weigh on growth outlook in the near term, the brokerage expects demand to improve in Q2, particularly in Manufacturing and Life Sciences, and is optimistic about BFSI and Tech Services. The Consumer business could recover once market sentiment improves with respect to geopolitics.The brokerage also said that AI projects have started moving from proof of concepts to large projects (AI now forms around 8.5 per cent of TCS’s revenues). Client priorities increasingly align with AI-led transformation, modernisation are driving demand across various services. The brokerage has kept its USD revenue growth estimates for FY27-28F largely unchanged (0-20bp increase).

TCS share price target: 360 ONE Capital | Hold for ₹2,290 360 ONE Capital has retained its 'Hold' on TCS with an unchanged target price of ₹2,290. It said that Q1 was largely in line with its modest estimates, with no major surprises. The brokerage noted that TCS' revenue saw a slight uptick of 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q CC growth, while reported Ebit margin of 24 per cent (down 130 bps Q-o-Q) was impacted by wage hikes. Growth was led by India/APAC, while performance in developed markets remained relatively subdued. Deal wins remained steady at $ 9.5 bn (including one mega deal), above management’s comfort band.

Despite attractive valuations, the brokerage believes that the scope for a near-term re-rating is limited due to AI-led disruptions, pricing pressure and a weak macro environment. It has tweaked FY27/28 estimates by <1 per cent, factoring in 1QFY27 results. TCS share price target: Centrum | Buy for ₹3,480 Centrum Broking has reiterated its 'Buy' on TCS, citing steady execution with robust deal wins in the June quarter, driven by large AI-led transformation wins and strategic partnerships. Coupled with continued strong hiring and AI talent investments, the robust order book provides visibility for a gradual revenue recovery as deal ramp ups accelerate, the brokerage said.

"Record deal wins, growing enterprise adoption of AI-led transformation, and improving client confidence provide strong medium-term revenue visibility despite near-term macro uncertainties. While continued investments in AI capabilities and talent may weigh on margins in the short term, operational efficiencies and productivity gains should sustain industry-leading profitability," analysts at Centrum said. With a robust balance sheet, the brokerage said that consistent cash generation, and leadership in large, multi-year transformation programs, TCS remains well positioned to deliver sustainable earnings growth as demand normalises through FY27. Centrum has revised its FY27E/FY28E EPS by (0.6 per cent)/ (3.5 per cent). It expects revenue, Ebitda, PAT to clock CAGR of 7.7 per cent, 8 per cent, and 7.1 per cent, respectively, over FY26-29E.

TCS share price target: Anand Rathi | Buy for ₹2,408 Anand Rathi has retained its 'Buy' rating on TCS after Q1 results, saying resilient deal bookings and improving revenue conversion could be the next catalyst. The brokerage has maintained a target price of ₹2,408, implying an upside of 17.5 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,050. Anand Rathi said that TCS reported an in-line set of numbers in June quarter. The company posted a positive surprise in with TCV of $9.5 billion (+1.1 per cent Y-o-Y), implying a 1.25x book-to-bill (vs 1.27x in Q1FY26). The brokerage has revised its FY27 and FY28 earnings $ revenue/ EPS estimate by -0.1 per cent/ -0.8 per cent and -0.1/ -2.4 per cent with FY26-28e adj. EPS CAGR of 5.1 per cent.

Key risks include AI-deflation headwind; delayed revival of discretionary spend due to West Asia crisis, AI revenue lumpiness & persistent weakness in CPG & auto. TCS share price target: MOFSL | Buy for ₹2,350 Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on TCS, with a target price of ₹2,350, implying a 15 per cent potential upside. The brokerage noted that the short-term commentary was better-than-expected, but long term still remains uncertain. It said that CC revenue growth was ahead of its estimate of flat growth. Besides, the adjusted net profit was also above its expectations, while Ebit margin was broadly in line with estimates.