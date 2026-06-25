Investors turn to passive funds as beaten-down IT stocks attract interest

Active equity mutual fund (MF) scheme managers have also been cautious about the sector. According to a Motilal Oswal report, the IT sector's weight in equity and hybrid MF portfolios was at a multi-year low of 6.6 per cent at the end of May. An analysis of scheme portfolios (May-end) by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research shows that diversified equity schemes of some of the large fund houses, such as SBI and Mirae Asset, were even lower at 3.3 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.
According to experts, the sector may continue to remain under pressure owing to near-term headwinds. "For Indian IT, the reallocation of spending towards AI infrastructure is increasingly weighing on traditional outsourcing budgets, resulting in fewer discretionary IT projects and slower growth in services demand. Over the medium term, however, the demand mix is expected to shift towards higher-value AI-native applications, data modernisation and large strategic transformation deals," Antique Stock Broking said in a June 10 report.