Investors turn to passive funds as beaten-down IT stocks attract interest

Active equity mutual fund (MF) scheme managers have also been cautious about the sector. According to a Motilal Oswal report, the IT sector's weight in equity and hybrid MF portfolios was at a multi-year low of 6.6 per cent at the end of May. An analysis of scheme portfolios (May-end) by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research shows that diversified equity schemes of some of the large fund houses, such as SBI and Mirae Asset, were even lower at 3.3 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.