IOCL Q4 beats on Ebitda; brokerages cut FY27 outlook on crude volatility

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) reported a solid performance for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4FY26), with standalone adjusted Ebitda surging over 50 per cent year-on-year to around ₹219 billion, significantly outpacing market estimates. However, the oil marketing company (OMC) refrained from disclosing its gross refining margins (GRM), citing extreme price volatility. Analysts have slashed FY27 earnings estimates to factor in rising near-term retail losses triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Despite the solid Q4 show, shares of IOCL were trading almost flat at ₹135.80 on Wednesday compared to its previous session's close of ₹135 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,560.80 levels, down by 57.20 points or 0.24 per cent.

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Indian Oil reported a 56.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹11,377.51 crore, compared with ₹7,264.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations increased 6.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,32,855.33 crore as against ₹2,17,725.44 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported its highest-ever refinery throughput of 75.451 MMT in FY26, up 5 per cent from 71.564 MMT in the previous financial year. Pipeline throughput also touched a record 105.556 MMT, rising 5 per cent from 100.477 MMT in FY25. Total sales volume increased 5 per cent Y-o-Y to a record 105.117 MMT from 100.292 MMT.

Petroleum product sales increased 5 per cent to 88.967 MMT from 84.963 MMT, while petrochemical sales rose 4 per cent to 3.294 MMT from 3.155 MMT. Gas sales grew 6 per cent to 7.276 MMT compared with 6.892 MMT in FY25, and export sales also increased 6 per cent to 5.213 MMT from 4.917 MMT in the previous financial year. Brokerages on Indian Oil Corporation Antique Stock Broking According to Antique, IOCL delivered an adjusted Ebitda of ₹219.3 billion for Q4FY26, significantly surpassing consensus projections by 49 per cent. While the management withheld GRM figures due to heightened volatility in refining spreads, the brokerage attributed the sharp beat to strong GRMs and inventory gains within the marketing segment.

On the regulatory front, Q-o-Q LPG losses widened significantly by 149 per cent to ₹24 billion, though cumulative LPG under-recoveries improved by dropping 5 per cent sequentially to ₹231 billion, aided by a ₹36.2 billion government subsidy received during the quarter. Looking ahead, Antique raised its FY27 Brent crude assumption to $75 per barrel from $65, while keeping the FY28 target stable at $65. Expecting West Asia disruptions to ease by late June 2026 with OMCs gradually recovering their marketing margins thereafter, the brokerage reduced its FY27E Ebitda by 39 per cent to factor in a full-quarter hit from high crude prices in Q1FY27.

Nomura Nomura said IOCL posted an LPG under-recovery of ₹23.4 billion for the quarter compared to ₹10.3 billion in Q3FY26, leaving a cumulative negative net buffer of ₹231 billion by the end of March 2026. The company received three monthly instalments worth ₹36.2 billion in Q4 out of a total government compensation of ₹144.9 billion scheduled for FY25 under-recoveries. The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹200 per share based on 6x FY28E EV/Ebitda. It noted that the timely completion of the 18 mtpa refining expansion by late CY26 is a critical factor to watch.

Going ahead, Nomura sharply slashed its FY27F and FY28F Ebitda estimates by 66 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, to incorporate retail marketing losses of ₹2.5 per litre on petrol, ₹5 per litre on diesel, and an LPG under-recovery of ₹138 per cylinder for FY27F. Due to heightened near-term earnings volatility and the lower Ebitda outlook, the brokeraglowered its target valuation multiple for the refining and marketing units to 6x from 6.5x. The brokerage lowered its target price to ₹180 per share from ₹190, while adding that IOCL currently trades below its historical averages at 5.4x FY28F EV/Ebitda and 0.8x Price-to-Book.