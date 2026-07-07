IOL Chemicals surges 19%, up 136% since April; what's driving the stock?

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals hit an over five-year high at ₹172.05, rallying 19 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume. The stock was quoting close to its all-time high of ₹179.68 touched on August 25, 2020.

In the past month, the stock price of IOC Chemicals, one of the leading Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturers, appreciated by 36 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Since April 2026, it more than doubled or zoomed 136 per cent from a level of ₹72.75 on the BSE.

At 11:19 AM on Tuesday, IOL Chemicals quoted 16 per cent higher at ₹167.85, as against 0.35 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped three-fold with a combined 27.5 million equity shares representing 9 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving IOL Chemicals stock price? According to the June 2026 shareholding pattern, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in IOL Chemicals by 3.15 percentage points to 4.87 per cent. They held 1.72 per cent holding in the company at the end of March 2026 quarter, data shows.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (Category I) held 3.65 per cent stake (1.62 per cent) and Foreign Portfolio Investors Category II held 1.22 per cent holding (0.10 per cent), the shareholding pattern data shows. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today | Stocks to buy today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, resident individual’s shareholding in IOL Chemicals declined to 26.93 per cent in June quarter from 31.04 per cent at the end of March quarter. IOL Chemicals – Q4 performance, outlook Q4FY26 marked a strong performance for IOL, with the company delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue, driven by healthy momentum across both Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals businesses. The quarter also witnessed significant improvement in profitability, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) and profit after tax recording strong growth, while margins expanded meaningfully on a year-on-year basis, supported by a better product mix and sustained focus on operational efficiencies.

IOL said the pharmaceuticals business continued to demonstrate strong growth, led by increasing contribution from the non-Ibuprofen portfolio. Key products such as Paracetamol, Metformin, and other APIs witnessed healthy traction, reflecting the company’s ongoing diversification strategy. The improving product mix, combined with IOL’s position as one of the lowest-cost producers in key molecules, supported stronger profitability and margin expansion in the Pharma segment. The company also continues to undertake capacity additions across select nonibuprofen APIs as a part of its strategy to strengthen presence in value-added APIs. ALSO READ: Jubilant FoodWorks gains 4% on Q1 update | Info Edge surges nearly 7% Going ahead, the management said the company remains focused on sustaining growth momentum through increasing contributions from the non-Ibu portfolio, higher utilization of recently commissioned capacity and continued improvement in operating efficiency. The management remains confident of delivering mid-teens to high-teens revenue growth over the medium term, along with gradual improvement in EBITDA margins from the current trajectory, supported by operating leverage and efficiency enhancement.

CARE Rating view on IOL Chemicals CARE Ratings (CareEdge Ratings) believes that IOL’s competitive advantage in manufacturing Ibuprofen is expected to sustain in the medium term, as the company is one of the major global players and is backward integrated in terms of raw material required for manufacturing Ibuprofen. The recently completed expansion of Paracetamol capacity to 10,800 MTPA and ramp-up in Acetic Anhydride operations are expected to further support product diversification over the medium term. The company also benefits from established regulatory approvals, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its Ibuprofen manufacturing facility, certification for key APIs and approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for export of Ibuprofen, which enhances its access to regulated and semi-regulated markets, CARE Ratings said.