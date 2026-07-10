ION Exchange zooms 17%, up 51% from 52-week low; check what's driving gains

Shares of water, wastewater treatment, and environmental management solutions provider ION Exchange (India) were trading higher on the bourses during the week's last trading session after the company announced an update on an order win.

Following the announcement, the company's share price climbed as much as 17.10 per cent to ₹471 per share during intra-day deals on Friday, July 10, 2026. ION Exchange (India) shares have gained 50.62 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹312.70 per share, touched earlier this year on March 23, 2026, on the NSE.

Although the counter pared some gains, it continued to witness strong demand from investors.

At around 2:15 PM on Friday, the counter was trading at ₹468.50 apiece, up 16.48 per cent from its previous close of ₹402.20 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,201 levels, up 238 points or 0.99 per cent. ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank soars 4%, Indian Bank up 10% post Q1 nos; analysts upbeat So far during Friday's trading session, a combined total of nearly 12 million equity shares of ION Exchange (India), estimated to be worth nearly ₹552 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. At the current market price, the company commands a market capitalisation of ₹6,908.73 crore on the NSE, as of July 10, 2026.

ION Exchange (India) shares have outperformed the benchmark Nifty Total Market Index so far this year in terms of returns, posting a gain of 26.29 per cent. In contrast, the Nifty Total Market Index has delivered a return of 0.41 per cent. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, has declined 7.49 per cent year-to-date, according to NSE data. ION Exchange (India) announces order win update The upward movement in the company's share price came after it announced that it had secured an order worth $52.83 million, or approximately ₹503 crore, from Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 800 pts, Nifty near 24200; PSU bank, realty shares surge "We wish to inform you that the Company has been awarded an international contract by Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd., for the supply of filtration units in the Middle East, aggregating to USD 52.83 million (approximately ₹503 crore, based on the prevailing exchange rate). The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 months," said ION Exchange (India) in an exchange filing on the NSE.