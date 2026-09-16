Ipca's earnings dose gets stronger, but stock upside thins after rally

The Q1FY27 financials were better than analysts’ estimates across all parameters. Nomura Research highlights that all business and geographical segments recorded double-digit Y-o-Y growth. Performance in the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and export segments was particularly strong during the quarter. The company successfully passed on raw material cost increases to API customers and implemented price hikes in both the Indian and international branded generics segments. It has raised its earnings estimates for the next couple of years by 13 per cent, incorporating the strong recent financial performance and upgraded management guidance. The brokerage has maintained a ‘buy’ rating with a September 2027 target price of ₹2,060.