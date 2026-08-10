Demat additions soar to 6-month high on IPO boom, market rebound

The number of demat accounts in India has surged over the past six years, driven by simplified account opening, widespread smartphone adoption, and largely favourable market returns. The total number of demat accounts jumped nearly fivefold from 49.07 million in December 2020 to 234.43 million in July 2026.

The buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market and a broad-based rally in equities led to a spurt in new dematerialised (demat) account additions in July. The number of new demat account additions stood at 2.89 million in the month, the highest since January 2026 and above the average monthly addition of 2.6 million accounts.

“The resurgence in the IPO market has been one of the biggest drivers of the rise in demat account openings in July. With a higher number of IPOs, including some large issues, more investors have been encouraged to enter the capital markets and open demat accounts,” said Prakarsh Gagdani, founder of Soaring Peaks Capital.

In July 2026, 12 IPOs raised a cumulative ₹28,649 crore. In terms of the number of issuances, July was the best month since September 2025, while in terms of funds mobilised, it was the best since October 2025. A significant number of investors open demat accounts primarily to participate in IPOs. Some also open fresh demat accounts for family members to increase their chances of securing IPO allotments.

Gagdani added that relatively positive returns in July across both largecap and midcap stocks, improved foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows, and corporate earnings that were broadly in line with expectations helped attract more investors.

FPIs were net buyers of shares worth ₹20,200 crore after being net sellers in the preceding four months. In July, the benchmark Nifty gained 2.2 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.8 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 2.53 per cent.

“While the headline indices have largely been in a consolidation phase, much of the activity has shifted to the midcap and smallcap segments, which have outperformed over the past three to four months. That performance has attracted more investors to equities and supported the continued increase in demat accounts,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills.