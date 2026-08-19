IPO index hits new high; Dhoot Transmission, Juniper Green soar up to 10%

Shares of the recently-listed companies were on a roll with the BSE IPO index hitting a new high of 18,237.52, gaining 0.43 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise tepid market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.44 per cent at 76,899 at 12:57 PM.

In the past six months, the BSE IPO index outperformed the market, soaring 21 per cent against a 6.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

A total of 10 stocks from the IPO index including Dhoot Transmission Lenskart Solutions , Gujarat Kidney and Super Specialty, INDO-NIM, Laser Power & Infra, LEAP India, Manipal Health Enterprises and Fujiyama Power Systems (UTL Solar) hit their respective all-time highs in intra-day deals on Wednesday.

Among individual stocks, Dhoot Transmission was locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹1,436.85 on the BSE. The auto parts & equipment company extended its rally after delivering a stronger-than-expected stock market debut on Monday, August 17, with the stock listing at a premium of 37.7 per cent. Currently, Dhoot Transmission quotes at a premium of 65 per cent over its issue price of ₹871 per share. Dhoot Transmission is one of India's leading E&E (electrical & electronics) companies, engaged in designing and manufacturing critical wiring harnesses integrating sensors, controllers, switches, connectors, junction boxes, and high voltage interconnection systems. It serves leading two-wheeler (2W), three-wheeler (3W), passenger vehicle (PV), commercial vehicle (CV), and off-highway original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), holding a 41 per cent market share in 2W/3W wiring harnesses and 70 per cent in electric vehicle (EV) 2W/3W wiring harnesses.

“Built on strong OEM relationships with Bajaj Auto, TVS, Honda, and Royal Enfield, along with a favourable industry outlook, ongoing capacity expansion, and planned debt reduction from IPO proceeds, Dhoot is poised for strong growth,” analysts at Geojit Investments said in an IPO note. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Power Grid, Bajaj Finance drive 300-pts decline in Sensex; Nifty near 24,050 Share price of Lenskart Solutions hit a new high of ₹645.1, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day deals. In the past month, the stock rallied 20 per cent, and surged 60 per cent against its issue price of ₹402. The company made its stock market debut on November 10, 2025.

Rising incidence of refractive errors, low penetration levels, and the absence of meaningfully scaled competition should continue to work in Lenskart's favour. Strong top-line growth, coupled with increasing in-house manufacturing, should drive robust margin performance ahead, according to analysts at Equirus Securities. The brokerage firm maintains LONG with a September 2027 target price of ₹698 (earlier ₹662), assigning 58x Pre Ind-AS earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Meanwhile, the share price of Sudeep Pharma soared 5 per cent to ₹1,156.25 on the BSE in intra-day deals. The market price of the specialty chemicals company quoted close to its record high of ₹1,159.20 touched on August 11, 2026. The company made its stock market debut on November 28, 2025. Currently, it quotes 95 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹593 per share.