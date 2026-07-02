IPO wave builds: ₹4.7-trn pipeline sets stage for H2CY26; NSE, Jio in focus

The Indian primary markets are gearing up for a strong second half of calendar year 2026 (H2CY26), with a robust pipeline of initial public offerings (IPOs) signalling sustained fundraising momentum despite volatility in secondary equity markets. A total of 238 companies are planning to collectively raise an estimated ₹4.72 trillion (₹4,71,910.97 crore) through IPOs, marking one of the most active issuance pipelines in recent periods.

The pipeline includes several large issuers such as Jio Platforms, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), PhonePe, SBI Funds Management, Zepto, Avaada Electro, and Oravel Stays (OYO).

IPO fundraising stays resilient in H1CY26

Notably, IPO activity remained resilient in H1CY26 even as broader equity markets came under pressure from global and domestic headwinds. The benchmark NSE Nifty50 fell 8.66 per cent in H1CY26, while the BSE Sensex declined 10.25 per cent over the same period.

Meanwhile, 27 companies collectively raised ₹22,555 crore through IPOs during H1CY26, according to Prime Database. Among the largest issuances were Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions (₹3,079.88 crore), Fractal Analytics (₹2,833.90 crore), Shadowfax Technologies (₹1,907.27 crore), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (₹1,841.45 crore), and Bharat Coking Coal (₹1,068.78 crore). Market analysts attributed the resilience in IPO activity largely to sustained domestic liquidity, even as foreign investors remained net sellers for most of the period. "What made this possible was steady domestic money. SIP inflows stayed above ₹30,000 crore through May and June — about 16 per cent higher than a year earlier, even as foreign investors remained net sellers for most of the half. This gave new listings a reliable source of demand that didn't depend on how the index was moving on any given day. The pattern was clear: fairly priced, fundamentally strong issues found buyers, while overpriced ones struggled," said Ratiraj Tibrewal, CEO of Choice Capital.

He added that the IPO market is increasingly being driven by domestic liquidity rather than broader index direction. On the other hand, Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research – Investment Services at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, believes investors have become increasingly selective, favouring fundamentally strong companies with reasonable valuations. Robust IPO pipeline sets the stage for H2CY26 The IPO market enters H2CY26 with strong structural momentum, backed by a deep issuance pipeline and resilient domestic liquidity. According to Prime Database, 238 companies are planning to collectively raise an estimated ₹4.71 trillion. Of these, 174 companies have already secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch their IPOs, with an estimated fundraising potential of ₹2.77 trillion (₹2,76,750.97 crore). Another 64 companies have filed draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) and are awaiting regulatory clearance, collectively aiming to mobilise around ₹1.95 trillion (₹1,95,160 crore).

Analysts, while remaining optimistic about the outlook for the primary markets in H2CY26, believe that IPO activity will depend on improving secondary market sentiment, stable macroeconomic conditions, and continued domestic liquidity. The revival in FII inflows, attractive valuations, and the successful listing performance of marquee IPOs, they said, will further boost investor confidence. According to Tibrewal, four key factors will determine how H2CY26 unfolds. "A calmer, more stable secondary market would give investors more confidence to back larger, high-profile IPOs, while a shift in foreign investors from selling to buying would open up more room for big issuances to succeed. Continued strength in SIP inflows matters just as much — as long as domestic money keeps flowing in steadily, the market has a cushion that doesn't depend on foreign flows. And underlying all of this is pricing discipline: issuers need to price fairly rather than lean on brand value or scale to justify high valuations," said Tibrewal.