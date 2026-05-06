Iran conflict disruption weakens L&T's H1FY27 outlook after soft Q4

At the current market price, L&T trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 31 times expected FY27 earnings. The company derives close to half its order book from overseas markets, which is also a high-margin segment. Most of these projects are in the Middle East, which remains embroiled in multiple conflicts with no clear resolution in sight. While post-war reconstruction is likely to create a substantial increase in project orders, there is no visible timeline for when this could occur. Investors are likely to remain cautious until the uncertainty around the conflict eases.