Iran war: OMCs face further downgrades if crude oil prices stay elevated

Singapore refining margins are up by 90 per cent since March 1 and this could also offset the price rise to an extent. According to one analysis, a GRM rise of $1 per barrel results in an annualised earnings per share rise of about 10 per cent for OMCs like IOC, BPCL and HPCL. By a rough rule of thumb, GRM may rise by around $5 for every $10 rise per barrel.

But every Rs 1 per litre decrease in marketing margin leads to an annualised earnings per share (EPS) dip of over 20 per cent for these three OMCs. IOC has the lowest sensitivity to marketing margins with a lower retail mix and may fare better than BPCL and HPCL. But in effect rising GRMs will not fully offset falling marketing margins if crude prices rise. Upstream players like ONGC and OIL may gain from higher crude and gas prices but there could be a windfall tax imposed, so there is a policy risk to making such an assumption.