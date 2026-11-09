IRB Infra share price climbs 7% as toll collections boost Q2 earnings

IRB Infra share price: Strong quarterly results and positive brokerage commentary lifted shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers by nearly 7 per cent in intraday trade on Monday.

The stock opened higher at ₹17.45 on the NSE and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹18.49.

Monday's gains marked the stock's second consecutive session of gains, taking its cumulative rise to nearly 10 per cent over the period. According to exchange data, the stock has closed higher on six occasions in the past seven trading sessions.

As of 2:15 PM, IRB Infra shares were holding on to their gains to trade 5.8 per cent higher at ₹18.34. As many as 45 million shares of the roads and highways infrastructure developer changed hands.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat at 24,980. IRB Infra Q2 results For September quarter of FY27, IRB Infra reported 84.85 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹260.15 crore, driven by robust toll revenue and distribution from InvIT. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹141 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal year rose to ₹18,970.8 crore from ₹17,510.16 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company said that its toll revenue grew by around 15 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

ALSO READ: Ashok Leyland, Paytm down after 6-day rally; analyst flags positive charts Ebitda grew by around 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,050 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded by 280 bps Y-o-Y to 55.6 per cent in the reporting three-month quarter. IRB Infra order book IRB Infra's order book stood at ₹43,300 crore (excl. GST) at the end of September 2026 quarter. Rising toll collections boost earnings Following the announcement of results, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that IRB Infra delivered a steady performance, supported by rising toll collections. The company is strategically focusing on bidding for toll-operate-transfer (ToT) projects and building a sustainable O&M order book.

Earnings growth is expected to be more driven by O&M and toll revenue than core EPC construction. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty near 24,900; Nifty Bank rises 1% MOFSL expects a revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 19 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, with stable Ebitda margins. IRB Infra share price target MOFSL has retained its earnings estimates and reiterated 'Buy' rating on IRB Infra stock, with a target price of ₹22. Meanwhile, InCred Equities said that IRB Infra trades at an attractive valuation of 0.9x P/BV FY27F, 15 per cent below 12-year median. The brokerage has assigned a target of ₹22 on the stock.