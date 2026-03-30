IRB Infra share price zooms 11% on ex-bonus; buy, sell or hold?

IRB Infra bonus record date 2026

IRB Infra had announced to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 (one for one) and fixed arch 30 as the ex-date.

"IRB Infra has been consolidating within a narrow range of ₹19 to ₹22.50 for the past few months. In today’s session, it witnessed a strong up move and managed to cross above its 200-day moving average, which is a positive development. Additionally, steady buying interest over the last few sessions suggests signs of accumulation at lower levels," the analyst said. A decisive breakout and sustained move above ₹22.50, he said, "could trigger the next leg of the rally, with potential upside targets of ₹25 followed by ₹27." "Given this setup, buying on dips appears favourable in the ₹22.00–₹21.80 range, while ₹19 should act as a strong support zone."

The company has fixed April 2, 2026 (Wednesday) as the record date for the first-ever bonus issue.Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that IRB Infra has been in a prolonged downtrend over the past one and a half years. However, in recent months, the decline seems to have paused near the 50 per cent retracement level of the major upmove seen from the 2020 low of 2.28 to the all-time high of ₹39.08.