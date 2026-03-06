IRCON International, RVNL shares rally up to 12% on merger reports

IRCON-RVNL merger: Shares of IRCON International and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were in strong demand today after reports suggested that the government may consider merging the two railway public sector undertakings (PSUs).

IRCON International shares opened on a flat note at ₹133 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). A strong buying interest emerged in the counter later, pushing the stock to an intraday high of ₹149.43, up 11.7 per cent.

Around noon, IRCON shares were trading firmly in the green near the day’s high at ₹148.25, with nearly 32 million equities changing hands.

RVNL shares also gained on the back of the merger news. The railway PSU stock touched an intraday high of ₹298.40, rising nearly 7 per cent.

ALSO READ: IRFC, RVNL, Railtel, IRCTC plunge over 50%; analysts see more consolidation At the time of writing this report, RVNL shares were trading 3.4 per cent higher at ₹287.55, with about 15 million shares changing hands. The stock rebounded today after witnessing a four-day consecutive fall. The buying interest was buoyed in the two railway counters after media reports said that the Ministry of Railways has mooted a formal proposal to merge IRCON International and RVNL . According to reports, the merger proposal will require approvals from the Ministry of Finance, the Department of Public Enterprises, and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).