IRCTC, Mazagon, DLF among 5 stocks with up to 19% upside potential: Analyst

Mazagon Dock, Concor, IRCTC, DLF and SRF can bounce back from oversold levels owing to a positive divergence on the RSI indicator, explains Muthuselvaraj, technical analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Oversold stocks to buy: Analyst suggests IRCTC, SRF, DLF, Mazagon Dock and Container Corporation.