IRFC shares gain 3% on ₹13,527-cr Hyderabad Metro Rail refinancing deal

Shares of state-owned non-banking financial company (NBFC) Indian Railway Finance Corporation were trading higher on the bourses after the Navratna company announced signing a term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad). Following the update, the company's share price climbed 2.94 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹101.08 on the NSE on Monday, May 25. The NBFC stock has rebounded nearly 16 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹87, hit earlier on March 30, 2026.

At around 12:33 pm, IRFC shares were trading at ₹100.42, up from the previous close of ₹98.19. The broader benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was also firm, trading at 23,957, up 238 points or 1 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,31,364.62 crore on the NSE. IRFC signs ₹13,527-crore refinancing deal for Hyderabad Metro IRFC has informed the exchanges that it has signed a ₹13,527 crore term loan agreement with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to refinance the debt obligations of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project. Manoj K Dubey, CMD & CEO, IRFC, said: “This transaction reinforces IRFC’s growing capability to structure innovative, long-tenor financing solutions for nationally significant infrastructure assets. It also reinforces our commitment to supporting sustainable urban mobility through efficient capital mobilisation.” Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I spans 69.2 km across three corridors with 57 stations and remains one of the largest metro PPP projects globally. The network currently handles over 5 lakh passenger journeys daily and is expected to benefit further from planned expansion and improved last-mile connectivity.