Iron & steel product stocks Welspun Corp, Man Ind zoom up to 200% in FY27

Iron & Steel products' stocks price movement

Share prices of iron & steel products companies traded higher up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume on expectation of a healthy business outlook and strong order inflows.

Jindal Saw, Man Industries, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering and Welspun Corp hit their respective 52-week highs or record highs in an otherwise subdued market. These stocks rallied in the range of 3 per cent to 6 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 77,246 at 11:17 AM.

Meanwhile, thus far in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the stock price of Welpsun Corp zoomed 200 per cent from a level of ₹813.50 on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a new high of ₹2,438.55, surging 6 per cent in intra-day deals.

Share price of Man Industries soared 135 per cent to ₹748 from ₹318.10; while Jindal Saw rallied 73 per cent from ₹183.25 to ₹316.80 on the BSE. What’s driving 200% rally in Welspun Corp stock price? Welspun Corp in an exchange filing on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 said that Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited, the promoter group company, disposed off 6 million (2.27 per cent) equity shares of Welspun Corp through a block deal. Meanwhile, Welpsun Corp secured its largest-ever order for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the US. The order entails supplying pipes for the evacuation and transportation of over 3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of gas from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast. The order significantly strengthens the company’s order book, taking it from ₹25,750 crore to ₹42,100 crore, and enhances revenue visibility over FY28 and FY29.

The US business is strengthening earnings visibility beyond the company’s previously disclosed order coverage through FY28, which now extends to FY29. The US operations have an installed JFIW capacity of 525ktpa and are in the process of commissioning 350ktpa of LSAW capacity by 4QFY27. Post ongoing expansions and planned debottlenecking activities, total US capacity across Spiral, HFIW and LSAW is expected to reach ~1mt, implying production potential of 700-800kt at 70-75 per cent utilization, according to analysts at Systematix Institutional Research. Welspun Corp’s medium-term outlook is supported by its record order book of ₹42,100 crore which is 60-65 per cent concentrated in the US and enhances execution visibility extending through FY29. The US business is expected to remain the key earnings driver, supported by capacity expansion and sustained demand, the brokerage firm said. However, currently, the stock quotes above the target price of ₹2,363/share.

Man Industries share price surges 42% in one month Share price of Man Industries hit a new high of ₹748, soaring 6 per cent in intra-day deals. In the past month, the stock surged 42 per cent. Man Industries operates three manufacturing facilities at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh; Anjar, Gujarat; and Saudi Arabia with a combined installed capacity of over 1.6 million MTPA, supplying critical pipeline infrastructure to the oil & gas, petrochemicals, water transmission, fertilizers, dredging, hydrocarbon and city gas distribution (CGD) sectors across India and global markets. Man Industries’ consolidated order book stands at ₹3,600 crore across India and Saudi Arabia, with the majority executable over the next 6–12 months, providing strong revenue visibility heading into FY27. The combined bid pipeline stands at ~₹24,000 crore, providing a substantial opportunity for future order inflows, the company said.