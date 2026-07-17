Is the tide about to turn in favour of large-cap stocks? Analysts weigh in

Momentum could slowly turn in favour of large-cap stocks after weeks of underperformance, suggest analysts.

Thus far in FY27, while the Sensex and the Nifty moved up 8.4 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have surged 18.4 per cent and nearly 26 per cent respectively, data shows, as domestic flows chased small-and midcaps (SMIDs).

The underperformance of the large-caps, analysts said, has been mostly on account of withdrawal of foreign flows ($28 billion between March and June) from the Indian markets, which typically chase stocks from the large-cap basket.

ALSO READ: India Market Strategy: PhillipCapital expects moderate FY27 returns “The sharp run in SMIDs has resulted in these segments starting to get pricier relative to the broader Nifty. The relative valuations are at 1.5 for midcaps (against 1.31 long term average) and 1.33 for smallcaps against a long period average of 0.97,” wrote Venugopal Garre, managing director of Bernstein, in a coauthored note with Nikhil Arela. Fundamentally, too, things are changing, the Bernstein note said. First is a gradual return of FIIs as global volatility eases, signs of which were already visible in July until the tensions in West Asia resurfaced. Second, Bernstein said, is a reallocation from domestic investors, given a heavy tilt towards SMIDs over the last 9-10 months.

Both these factors, the research and broking house believes, should start contributing some premium to the large-caps going ahead. “However, absence of stellar domestic catalysts means that the gains will be constrained, and we will not see a phase of a broad-based upliftment in markets. Thus, if large-caps gain, it has to partially come at the expense of SMIDs," Garre and Arela caution. Crowded trade The SMID segment, analysts’ caution, is now the most crowded trade in the Indian stock markets. From a valuation perspective, large-caps, said B. Gopkumar, managing director & chief executive officer, at Axis Mutual Fund, still offer comfort relative to the SMID segment.

“However, earnings growth in the mid- and small-cap space has been stronger, and investors are constantly looking for alpha. While the rally in SMIDs is largely earnings-driven, the real issue is that nothing is particularly cheap anymore,” Gopkumar cautions. READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE Meanwhile, SMID earnings have shown resilience. The MidCap 150 universe, Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy, wrote in his recent note to investors, GREED & fear, has achieved a compound annualised earnings growth of 18 per cent over the past two years, compared with only 8 per cent growth for the large-caps in the Nifty 100 universe.