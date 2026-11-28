At a time when traders and investors were ready to shake off their worries from rising crude oil prices, they faced a nasty shock on Friday. Brent crude rose towards $98 a barrel on renewed tension in West Asia. The rupee weakened to about 92.99 against the dollar, and domestic bond yields rose to 7.27 per cent, or up 3 basis points (bps). This had a direct negative impact on stock prices.

The Nifty fell 277.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to 25,607.20, and the Sensex lost 989.33 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close the day at 83,339.26. The Nifty briefly traded above Thursday’s close before sliding to 25,565.90. Both indices posted their first weekly fall in five weeks, with the Nifty down 0.75 per cent and the Sensex 0.69 per cent. The Nifty is 2.9 per cent below its 52-week high.

Interestingly, what hit the largecaps did not hurt the midcap and smallcap stocks. On the NSE, 1,566 stocks rose and 1,181 fell. The Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 0.53 per cent and the Midcap 150 was flat, even as 40 of the 50 Nifty stocks fell. Traders booked profits in information technology (IT) and heavyweight bank stocks on Friday, a day after a sharp IT rally, pulling the Nifty 50 down. The Nifty IT index fell 1.88 per cent, the most among sectors, giving back about half of Thursday’s 3.66 per cent gain. HCLTech fell 3.03 per cent, Infosys 2.68 per cent, and Tata Consultancy Services slid 2.57 per cent, after rising 4.7-6.4 per cent on Thursday.