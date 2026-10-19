IT companies attracting investors after valuations hit multi-year lows

The trend is similar in the 10-stock Nifty IT index, which is up 13.8 per cent month-to-date in October, while the Nifty 50 index rallied 1.2 per cent in the period.

The big five together account for 81 per cent of the combined market capitalisation of the 10 Nifty IT companies and nearly 90 per cent of their combined net profits.

Analysts, however, doubt the long-term viability of the current rally in IT services stocks, given the apparent lack of growth drivers for the sector. “None of the IT companies is likely to grow its revenues and earnings at a 5 per cent annualised rate in dollar terms on a sustained basis. Most companies are struggling to grow at 2-3 per cent in dollars, which rules out a sustained rally in their share price,” said Chokkalingam.