IT's ₹25K crore market value gain mirrors pharma's loss as Nifty falls

India’s information technology (IT) stocks added ₹25,029 crore in market value on Wednesday, almost exactly matching the loss suffered by the pharmaceutical (pharma) sector, as investors rotated within the market and the Nifty slipped 0.4 per cent on selling in financial stocks.

A rally in IT and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks failed to lift the broader market, which fell 0.44 per cent, dragged down by pharma stocks, reversing the previous session’s gains.

The Nifty 50 ended at 22,622.7, while the Sensex fell 0.34 per cent to close at 72,781.89. The Nifty FMCG index emerged as the best-performing sectoral index, rising 1.21 per cent to close at 45,271.7, led by Nestlé India (up 3.69 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products (up 2.91 per cent). The Nifty IT index was the second-best performer, gaining 1.14 per cent to close at 30,171. However, analysts remain divided over the IT rally.

“Mutual fund houses are still adding at these cheap valuations, and we’re getting some kind of cushion on the Nifty IT index. But the primary trend remains on the downside, as the index is still below 32,000,” said Om Mehra, technical and derivatives analyst at Samco Securities. The Nifty Pharma index slipped 1.3 per cent to 25,738.95, while the Nifty Healthcare index fell 1.25 per cent to 15,863, amid regulatory uncertainty over medicine pricing after the Supreme Court questioned the scope of trade margin controls, according to Siddhartha Khemka, head of research — wealth management at Motilal Oswal. “The proceedings have kept pricing regulation in focus, although the direct impact on individual companies will depend on any eventual policy changes,” he said.