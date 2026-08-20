IT sector Q1FY27 review: Tier-2 firms lead revenue growth amid soft demand

IT sector Q1FY27 review: The IT sector's Q1 FY27 performance was largely in line with expectations, with growth remaining muted amid a soft demand environment and continued moderation in discretionary spending.

Analysts said that earnings were supported by favourable currency movements and sentiment improved on easing geopolitical concerns, sustained FII inflows and rising confidence in AI-driven opportunities for the Indian IT sector.

Revenue growth led by Tier-2 pack

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the revenue growth in Q1FY27 was led by Tier-2 pack IT services companies. IT firms reported median revenue growth of 1.2 per cent Q-o-Q CC vs +0.8 per cent/ +1.6 per cent/ +1.5 per cent/ -1.1 per cent in Q4FY26/ Q3FY26/ Q2FY26/ Q1FY26, respectively.

Tier-1 players grew 0.4 per cent Q-o-Q CC, while Tier-2 players outperformed with 1.8 per cent growth. Persistent (4.1 per cent), Hexaware (4.4 per cent), Tech Mahindra (2.6 per cent), Tata Technologies (4.3 per cent) and Mphasis (2.1 per cent) delivered relatively stronger growth, while Coforge grew 22.3 per cent QoQ CC, including 1.1 per cent organic growth. On the weaker end, Wipro (-1.2 per cent), HCLT (-0.5 per cent), and KPIT (-3.6 per cent) declined QoQ CC. "The outperformance of Tier-2 players over larger peers and continued market share gains remained a key theme, with TCS and LTM remaining broadly flat QoQ and Infosys underperforming with 1 per cent Q-o-Q CC growth despite Q1 being a seasonally strong quarter," the brokerage said.

Ebit margins expands 20bps Y-o-Y On the margins side, MOFSL said that Tier-1 Ebit margins expanded 20 bps Y-o-Y to 20 per cent, while Tier-2 margins improved 10 bps to 14.5 per cent. Margin management initiatives, higher utilisation, increased offshoring, a leaner pyramid and, in some cases, currency tailwinds supported profitability. However, continued investments in AI, large-deal ramp-ups, partnerships and lateral hiring offset part of these gains. "The top-6 large-cap companies registered CC US$ sales growth (on a Q-o-Q basis) higher than or in line with expectations. On Ebitm front, performance was better than expected for most of the top-6 large caps, aided by currency depreciation and benign supply-side issues," Sandeep Shah, director - IT, Equirus Securities, said.

On wage hikes, TCS implemented hikes in 1QFY27, while Tata Elxsi and Tata Tech are scheduled to implement them in Q2FY27; other players are yet to announce their timelines. Deal landscape The deal landscape saw increasing competition between Tier-1 and Tier-2 players for the same opportunities. This resulted in a more divergent deal environment, with winners and losers across both segments. TCV growth remained uneven across players. Among Tier-1 firms, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra reported ~33 per cent Y-o-Y growth in TCV, while Wipro's TCV declined ~32 per cent Y-o-Y. Among Tier-2 players, Persistent and Coforge delivered ~120 per cent and 36 per cent Y-o-Y. TCV growth, respectively, while Mphasis and KPIT declined ~39 per cent and ~13 per cent, respectively.

"TCV of deal wins remained robust on a Q-o-Q basis across most of the top 6 large-cap firms. But the nature of the deal wins largely skewed towards vendor consolidation rather than major pickup in discretionary spend," Sandeep Shah said. Guidance mixed Guidance was mixed in terms of revenue growth, as some players expect strong FY27 growth, analysts at MOFSL said, adding that they see a guidance cut from Infosys. "Most of the management expect margins to remain range-bound through FY27," MOFSL said. Meanwhile, Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments, said that the sector valuations have moderated to ~18x one-year forward P/E following the recent correction, below historical averages, positioning the sector as an attractive value-buy opportunity with a favourable risk-reward profile for long-term investors.