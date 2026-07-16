IT shares in focus: Nifty IT up 2% ahead of Wipro, Tech Mahindra Q1 results

Nifty IT index gained nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50. The index was up 1.8 per cent in intra-day to 29,052.90 compared to Nifty's 0.36 per cent gain. The index opened with all constituents in green. The recent uptick in Indian IT has been driven by a combination of supportive macro and sector-specific factors. Early Q1FY27 results have indicated stable execution, healthy deal pipelines and incrementally better demand commentary across most companies, particularly for H2FY27, Kunal Bajaj, research analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, said. The rally was driven by renewed buying in large-cap IT stocks, making the index the best-performing sector on the NSE ahead of Wipro Ltd and Tech Mahindra's earnings today.

At 1054 AM, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 1.67 per cent, as compared to 0.30 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the past five trading days, IT index outperformed the market by soaring 5.59 per cent, as against 0.78 per cent gain in the benchmark index. In the Nifty IT basket at last check, HCLTech shares were trading 2.91 per cent higher at ₹1,202 apiece; meanwhile, LTIMindtree shares gained 2.22 per cent to quote at ₹4,140, while Persistent Systems shares gained 2.13 per cent to quote at ₹5,183 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Earnings momentum keeps stocks upbeat IT stocks reporting earnings today also traded higher. Wipro and Tech Mahindra gained over 1 per cent each on Thursday, rising 1.81 per cent and 1.74 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT has been faring better after better-than-expected earnings results by sector heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech Bajaj noted, the takeaway from the initial Q1FY27 results is that management commentary has turned incrementally constructive, with most companies indicating that demand is gradually improving, particularly from H2FY27 onwards, while order books remain healthy. He further said, "we do not expect a broad-based recovery in revenue growth over the next one to two quarters as AI-led productivity gains continue to weigh on legacy revenues. A meaningful sector re-rating will require AI-led implementation and transformation revenues to increasingly offset this pressure, but the direction of commentary is encouraging."

Q1FY27 earnings highlight The Mumbai-headquartered firm TCS reported a net profit of ₹13,349 crore for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), up 4.6 per cent from ₹12,760 crore in the year-ago period. TCS’ revenue grew 13.9 per cent in reported terms at ₹72,275 crore compared to ₹63,437 crore for Q1FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 2.2 per cent, and 0.4 per cent in constant currency terms. Meanwhile, HCLTech reported a 20.3 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter to ₹4,624 crore on a year-on-year basis. Revenue for the quarter was up 13.9 per cent to ₹34,579 crore.