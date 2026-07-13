IT shares rally: TCS up 6% on ABB deal expansion; Infosys, LTM gain 4%

At 12:44 PM, the Nifty IT index was the top gainer among sectoral indices, up 4.24 per cent, as compared to 0.01 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. With today’s gain, the Nifty IT index has bounced back 14 per cent from its 52-week low of 25,699.10 touched on July 1, 2026.

As part of the multi-million, multi-year deal, TCS will scale up its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations through an integrated network-as-a-service model. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Over the past two decades, the TCS-ABB partnership delivered several transformational programmes that have strengthened ABB’s technology foundation. These include consolidating multiple Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems into a unified SAP platform, accelerating cloud transformation and adoption. Together, these initiatives reflect a deep, outcome-driven partnership that continues to evolve with ABB’s business priorities, the company said.

LTM management remains optimistic about the company's growth prospects, driven by execution and deal pipeline. It anticipates further organic as well as inorganic growth. The recent acquisition with Randstad consists of three components, namely Tech business, outsourcing, takeover of its digital business in Europe and Australia. The execution has already started, and revenue will be seen from H2FY27. Analysts at Axis Securities remain positive on the long-term outlook, and has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹4,560/share.

According to analysts at Nomura, LTM’s growth in Q1FY27 was led by Tech and Financial Services and top 5 accounts grew 4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in USD terms (ahead of +0.1 per cent at company level). This reflects return of growth in top accounts in each of these verticals. LTM noted that delay in procuring hardware for the Income Tax dept of the Central government due to the Middle East conflict had an impact on ramp-up of the project in Q1 but should start ramping up from Q2E, the brokerage firm said in Q1 result update with ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and target price of ₹4,400 per share. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.