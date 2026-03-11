IT stock: Happiest Minds shares zoom nearly 30% in two days; here's why

Happiest Minds share price today: Shares of IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies are in high demand for the second straight session today following a revision in its FY27 growth outlook. The counter extended the previous session's gains as it opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹447.60 on the National Stock Exchange of India and went on to hit a high of ₹446.35, up 11 per cent, in early morning deals.

As of 9:40 AM, the IT counter traded firmly in the green at ₹443, with more than 11.5 million shares changing hands.

With today’s gain, Happiest Minds Technologies shares have surged nearly 30 per cent in just two sessions. The IT stock had soared nearly 18 per cent on Tuesday. The stock was the top gainer in the Nifty 500 index, of which it is a constituent.

Why Happiest Minds shares are rising The strong buying interest emerged after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm revised its revenue growth expectation for FY27 to 12.5 per cent, up from its earlier estimate of 10 per cent, citing accelerating momentum from its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and strong demand across sectors. The upward revision in growth outlook follows the launch of Happiest Minds' ‘AI First’ initiative in February 2026. According to the company, the initiative reorients its entire operating model, service delivery architecture, and client engagement philosophy around AI. “Having completed its assessment, the company is happy to announce a revision of its FY27 growth expectation to 12.5 per cent, up from the earlier 10 per cent. This reflects the company's confidence that its AI-First strategy and broader portfolio of strategic initiatives are generating measurable traction ahead of prior expectations,” the company said in a statement.

“The company also believes this growth will establish a solid foundation for FY28, where it aspires to achieve 15 per cent growth,” it added. In FY25, Happiest Minds had reported revenue of ₹2,060.8 crore, up 26.8 per cent year-on-year. However, the company's profit declined 25 per cent to ₹184.6 crore in the fiscal. Happiest Minds: Technical view Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst, Angel One, said that Happiest Minds shares have seen strong traction this week, gaining around 33 per cent. On the monthly timeframe, the stock is showing a strong engulfing pattern after a prolonged downtrend, which is an indicator of trend reversal.