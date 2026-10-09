IT stocks lead Nifty rebound as benchmark snaps eight-week losing streak

Indian equities rallied on Friday, with buying spread across almost every sector, led by a sharp rebound in information technology (IT) stocks. Nearly every index in the NSE ended in the green, except for the Nifty Oil and Gas. The Nifty IT index saw a gain of 3 per cent.

However, the market is still worried about oil prices and how the US treats Iran. But a pause in the tension between the two warring nations, and an optimistic TCS result turned into a green day for the Nifty 50 index. With Friday’s rebound, an eight-week losing streak for the benchmark index has finally come to an end.

The Nifty 50 ended the session at 22,520, up 1.3 per cent. The Sensex settled at 72,472.33, up 1.23 per cent. Of the 23 sectoral indices on the NSE, 22 ended in the green. The Nifty 50 gained 0.44 per cent this week, snapping the eight-week losing streak. The benchmark index had seen a longer losing streak of nine weeks only in 2001. The index, however, lost 3.89 per cent over a month, 6.02 per cent over three months, 5.28 per cent over six months, 13.87 per cent this year so far, and 10.57 per cent over the past one year. Across the NSE, stocks gained about ₹4.59 trillion in market value. On Thursday, the market value NSE listed stocks had suffered a loss of ₹10 trillion. Friday’s rally was led by larger companies.

"TCS’ quarterly results gave a little confidence to IT stocks, but Nifty's rebound is more of a short-term recovery driven by bargain buying," said G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics Research. Gains were more muted in defensives. The Nifty Pharma and the Nifty REITs & InvITs indices rose 0.5 per cent each, while the Nifty Chemicals index added 0.6 per cent. The Nifty Oil & Gas index was the only sectoral gauge to close lower, slipping 0.1 per cent to 10,345. Gift Nifty October futures traded at 22,605 in the evening, up 1.1 per cent, pointing to a firm start next week. “Investors now await domestic CPI data on Monday for further cues on the interest-rate trajectory after the RBI's shift to calibrated tightening. Going forward, actual performance of Q2, which is estimated to be good on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, will be critical in determining the sustainability of the market rebound,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Investments.