IT stocks post best day in 17 months; markets log biggest gain in 4 months

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex posted their biggest gains since June 12 where IT stocks clocked their best returns in months. The Nifty50 rose 1.6 per cent to 22,721.95 and the BSE Sensex 1.54 per cent to 73,033.81, making them Asia’s best performers, with 46 Nifty 50 stocks advancing. The Nifty IT surged 5.22 per cent to 29,830.10, its biggest gain since May 12, 2025, with all 10 constituents rising. China's progress in memory chips sent investors away from the Taiwanese markets on Tuesday, and much of that money appeared to land in India's software stocks. SK Hynix, a south Korean semiconductor company and the worlds second largest memory chipmaker fell 10.09 per cent and Samsung 7.39 per cent after China's CXMT said it plans a next-generation server memory chip by the end of 2026. This led to a fall in Seoul's Kospi index which was down 5.46 per cent. The companies are down 16 percent and 22 percent respectively over the past 5 sessions. Together they account for 50 per cent of the Kospi index. Incidentally, CXMT was down 2.8 per cent on fears of oversupply.

The Nifty IT index climbed 5.22 per cent. India has been considered as a anti-AI trade and as chip development advance it will benefit Indian IT companies that sell services rather than chips. "We think the easy money is past," Morgan Stanley's Shawn Kim wrote in a note on the memory-chip cycle. But analysts also feel that it is too early to say that there is oversupply in the market. HCL Technologies’ September-quarter net profit rose 21.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,132 crore, revenue 11.5 per cent to ₹35,620 crore, operating margin expanded to 18.2 per cent, and advanced AI revenue 78 per cent to $219 million, pushing the stock price up 8.42 per cent.

Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom (2.77 per cent), Realty (2.46), Consumer Durables (1.56), FMCG (1.40), Auto (1.23) and Metal (1.15) gained. Pharma, down 0.01 per cent, was the only major sectoral index to fall flat. "HCL results were pretty good, and the IT pack has been oversold, and it has been holding on to good levels. There was a lot of negativity around IT packs and they were oversold, so they bounced back very sharply. I'm expecting IT stocks to do really well in the near term," said Somil Mehta, head of retail research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The Nifty Bank rose 1.03 per cent, led by IndusInd Bank (2.85 per cent) and YES Bank (2.01), with HDFC Bank up 1.29 per cent and ICICI Bank 1.51 per cent. In other banking and financial stocks, Bandhan Bank jumped 9.21 per cent on reports that Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest in its promoter; Shriram Finance rose 6.31 per cent.