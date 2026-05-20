ITC Hotels: ICICI Direct keeps 'Buy' on valuation comfort, sees 45% upside

ITC Hotels share price target: Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on ITC Hotels shares and revised target price to ₹220, citing attractive valuations and strong long-term growth prospects despite a muted performance in the March quarter (Q4FY26).

The target price implies an upside of around 45 per cent from Tuesday's closing of ₹155.84 on the National Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, ITC Hotels shares on Wednesday slipped 1.6 per cent to trade at ₹153.30 around 2 PM.

ITC Hotels listing price after demerger At the current market price (CMP), shares of ITC Hotels are trading nearly 19 per cent below their listing price of ₹188 on the NSE. The stock was listed in January 2025 following the demerger of the hotel business from ITC Limited.

After listing, the stock made a record high of ₹261.62 in July 2025. However, the counter later witnessed heavy profit booking and slipped below its listing price in December 2025. The stock has remained under pressure since then. ITC Hotels shares touched a 52-week low of ₹137.30 on March 30, 2026. So far in calendar year 2026, the stock has declined around 22 per cent. ITC Hotels Q4 result During the Q4FY26, ITC Hotels reported a 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit at ₹317.43 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹257.85 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

ITC Hotels said that its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,253.70 crore in the reporting quarter, from ₹1,060.62 crore a year ago. Its total expenses also shot up to ₹895.35 crore from Rs 749.81 crore in the year-ago period. ITC Hotels to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts Additionally, ITC Hotels also announced that it will acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts for an enterprise value of ₹205 crore. Analysts at ICICI Direct Research said that ITC Hotels' average room rate rose 5 per cent in the arch 2026 quarter Y-o-Y to ₹15,500 per night, but occupancy declined around 160-170 bps to 74 per cent due to the impact of the West Asia crisis. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,700.

As per the brokerage, the hospitality major is expected to deliver stronger growth in Q1FY27 on a lower base, while the second half of the fiscal could see further recovery supported by weddings and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) demand if geopolitical situation improves. The brokerage also highlighted the acquisition of The Zuri Hotels and Resorts will strengthen the company’s presence in the luxury leisure and wellness segment while supporting revenue growth and margin expansion in the coming years. The property, spread across 18 acres with 72 rooms, will be repositioned under the luxury ITC Hotels brand after renovation.

ITC Hotels: Strong cash position to aid growth Analysts noted that the long-term growth enablers are in place for ITC Hotels and that strong cash position will aid accelerated growth going forward. ITC Hotel’s cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹1,600 crore in FY26 which enables it to invest incrementally towards new renovations and greenfield projects, the brokerage said. "The management has set out target of ~8-10 per cent of its revenues for capital investments such as renovations and greenfield projects. These projects help the company improve its ADR growth and occupancy thereby helping it sustain RevPAR leadership in the industry," the brokerage said.

"As a result of surplus, the company continues to add strategic land bank for its future greenfield projects while also sourcing for attractive inorganic opportunities such as M&A and acquisitions which provide further lever for revenue growth and margin expansion ahead. With majority of additions in the asset light space, we expect the strong cash position to continue over the upcoming years," the brokerage said, adding that the stock currently trades 18x/15x its FY27E/FY28E EV/Ebitda. ITC Hotels dividend 2026 record date Meanwhile, along with its Q4 results, the board of ITC Hotels declared its first-ever dividend since the demerger. The company recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per share for FY26, with May 21 as the record date.