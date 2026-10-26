ITC Hotels shares gain 8% as Q2 PAT rises 51% to ₹201 cr, RevPAR up 21%

ITC Hotels shares surged as much as 8 per cent in trade on Monday as the company declared it September quarter earnings (Q2FY27).

ITC Hotels shares opened on a flat note at ₹156 and remained in a range before changing its course to hit a high of ₹168.50, up 7.85 per cent, as soon as the Q2 numbers were announced.

According to exchange filing, ITC Hotels reported 52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹201.02 crore for the second quarter. The company had earned a net profit of ₹132.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,054.14 crore in Q2FY27, up 26 per cent from ₹839.48 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Ebitda in the reporting three-month period inched higher by 37 per cent to ₹337 crore. Ebitda margin (ex-Branded Residences) expanded by 263 bps to 32 per cent in Q2FY27 from 29.3 per cent in Q2FY26. ITC Hotels Q2 RevPAR ALSO READ: Stock Market Close: Sensex ends choppy trade 483 points higher, Nifty at 23,753; metal shares shine ITC Hotels said that its Room Revenue grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27, driven by growth in both rates and volumes. Performance was supported by healthy transient demand across key markets and buoyancy in MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) business, aided by the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Occupancy rose 481 bps to 76 per cent and ADRs grew 14 per cent, resulting in overall RevPAR growth of 21 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2 of FY2027. The Food & Beverage (F&B) revenue grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y, led by Speciality restaurants, lounges & bars and banqueting. The Management and Operating Fees increased by 25 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting the continued scale-up and stabilisation of the managed portfolio. ITC Ratnadipa turns Ebitda positive ITC Ratnadipa, the company said, continued to register strong revenue growth, with Q2 RevPAR at 1.8x over FY25 levels while sustaining its leadership position in RevPAR. The hotel delivered positive Ebitda during the quarter, and for the half year.