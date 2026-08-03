ITC jumps 4% post Q1 results; is the worst over? Here's what brokerages say

ITC share price movement

Share price of ITC rallied 4 per cent to ₹292.45 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals amid hopes that the worst was behind, and the risk-reward is likley to turn favourable for the diversified fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

In the calendar year 2026, the stock price of ITC underperformed the market, falling 30 per cent, compared to a 8.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex as of Friday, July 31, 2026. It hit a 52-week low of ₹275 on June 4, 2026.

At 09:48 AM, ITC stock traded up 3.6 per cent at ₹291.15, the top gainer among BSE Sensex stocks. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 0.68 per cent at 78,624.

What’s driving ITC stock price post Q1 results? ITC’s cigarette earnings before interest tax (EBIT) declined by 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1) vs -52 per cent/-41 per cent for Godfrey Philips and VST Industries. Profitability was worst hit in Q1, particularly in April, followed by month-on-month improvement supported by the staggered price hikes. ITC is expected to keep taking price hikes in a calibrated manner across its wide portfolio of brands. Analysts at Nomura expect that gradual price hikes will drive better unit economics going forward and minimize the volume impact. ITC aims to return to its EBIT/stick to pre-tax hike level by Q4FY27, much earlier than what the brokerage firm expected (2-3 years). Analysts model volume/EBIT declines of 5 per cent/20 per cent YoY for FY27F and growth of +3/+18 per cent for FY28F.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Nomura revised its FY27F/28F/29F EPS by -5 per cent/+2 per cent/+1 per cent to factor in the Q1 results and price hikes. It values ITC on a SoTP (Sum-of-the-Parts) basis and arrived at a target price of ₹340 (₹300 previously), implying a P/E of 20x on Jun-28F. According to a note by ICICI Securities, ITC's cigarette business volume declined 4-5 per cent during the quarter, less than the Street expectation of an 8-10 per cent decline during the quarter. The net impact of the tax increase on the cigarette business is 35 per cent out of which the company has passed on only 2/3rd to the consumers.

Since the price hikes have not been fully passed through yet, the volume decline is not significantly high. The company is expected to further pass on the impact through gradual price hikes gradually across Q2FY27 and Q3FY27. Hence, the impact on volume is expected to be greater in Q2FY27 and Q3FY27 while the base normalization should happen by Q4FY27, said ICICI Securities in the note. Further, as prices and volume also start to annualize, the margins of the cigarette business should witness sequential recovery from Q4FY27. Among other businesses, FMCG margins continue to expand as company has been able to mitigate the input cost environment through price volume balancing. Paperboard business is also moving positively as it recovers sequentially driven largely by favourable input cost environment. Since the formal announcement of the tax hike in cigarettes during the Union Budget, ITC's stock price has corrected by 16 per cent, the brokerage firm added.