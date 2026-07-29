ITC Q1 preview: Analysts see 10-13% Y-o-Y dip in revenue, PAT

ITC Q1 results preview: ITC Ltd is likely to report a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1 FY27), impacted by the cigarettes business and pressure on the agri business. Analysts said that weakness in the cigarette and and agri businesses would drag overall earnings in the first quarter for the Kolkata-headquartered company.

As per an exchange filing by ITC, a meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened for July 31 (Friday) to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY2027 (Q1FY27)

Analysts anticipate ITC to be among the underperformers in the FMCG pack, dragged by the cigarette business. As per estimates, a double-digit decline in both revenue and profit is expected as steep tax hikes on cigarettes could weigh on volumes and margins. The FMCG business is projected to maintain healthy double-digit growth.

Analysts say key monitorables include demand outlook on rural vs urban, competitive intensity, raw material trends, agri business outlook and cigarette business. ITC Q1 result expectations: Motilal Oswal On a consolidated basis, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that ITC's net sales may stay flat, rising 2 per cent to ₹21,900 crore. Ebitda could contract by 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,940 crore, while margins may come in at 27.1 per cent. The consolidated PAT is seen declining 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,620 crore. Segment-wise, MOFSL said that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 18 per cent, and volume is anticipated to fall 11 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1, impacted by an increase in taxation. It said that cigarette Ebit could slip by 25 per cent Y-o-Y and margins may compress significantly due to insufficient price hikes.

The FMCG business, on the other hand, is likely to post healthy growth. The brokerage models a 15 per cent revenue growth. It has projected a 30 per cent Ebit growth, with a 90bp margin expansion. Check Q1 Results Today In the agri & paper business, MOFSL expects revenue to grow by 11 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. ITC Q1 result expectations: Axis Direct As per Axis Direct, ITC is expected to deliver a weak overall performance, with revenue projected to decline by 10.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,597 crore, primarily due to the substantial cumulative tax hikes (~45 per cent) on cigarettes. The sharp increase in taxation is likely to shift the company's strategy from full-price pass-through to calibrated price increases in order to safeguard the legal franchise and curb downtrading to illicit products.

While the company has implemented staggered price hikes, these remain insufficient to fully offset the impact on margins, the brokerage said. The FMCG business is expected to post a healthy 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth, while the Paperboards, Paper & Packaging segment is likely to grow by 6 per cent Y-o-Y. In contrast, the Agri business is expected to decline by 2 per cent Y-o-Y, weighed down by shipping disruptions and policy-related headwinds. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The consolidated Ebitda, the brokerage said, may fall by 12.7 per cent to ₹5,468 crore, while Ebitda margin is expected to contract by 87 bps to 31.1 per cent. ITC's PAT in the quarter under preview is pegged at ₹4,272 crore, down 13 per cent on an annual basis.

ITC Q1 result expectations: Emkay Research Emkay Research also expects net sales to decline due to a sharp hike in taxes. In cigarettes, it sees volume declining by 10 per cent Y-o-Y and 20 per cent decline in Ebit. Other FMCG is expected to deliver around 12 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y, with Ebitda margin expansion of nearly 60bps Y-o-Y on a benign base. The agri business is expected to stay under pressure, with revenue declining by 10 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Paperboards and packaging segment is expected to deliver around 10 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y.

In terms of numbers, Emkay has pegged revenue at ₹19,749.9 crore, down 1 per cent. Ebitda is seen falling by 12 per cent to ₹6,261.3 crore and Ebitda margin may come in at 31.7 per cent, down 350 bps. PAT is projected to decline by 11 per cent to ₹4,912 crore. ITC Q1 result expectations: Systematix Research Systematix Research expects margins to contract on a sharp increase in cigarette taxation not met by pricing (partly offset by stabilising costs of leaf tobacco) and input cost inflation in FMCG. It sees cigarette volume/ gross value growth -8 per cent/ 21 per cent Y-o-Y with price hikes taken. The FMCG could report a growth of 12 per cent Y-o-Y.