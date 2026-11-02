ITC Q2 preview: Cigarette biz may drag PAT down up to 28%, say analysts

ITC Q2 results preview: is expected to deliver an overall weak performance in the second quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27), with revenue projected to decline by around 5 per cent, impacted by the cigarette business as a result of higher taxation, according to estimates by brokerages. Analysts, however, expect ITC's FMCG business to post healthy growth in the quarter, led by strong growth in volume. ITC Ltd is expected to deliver an overall weak performance in the second quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27), with revenue projected to decline by around 5 per cent, impacted by the cigarette business as a result of higher taxation, according to estimates by brokerages. Analysts, however, expect ITC's FMCG business to post healthy growth in the quarter, led by strong growth in volume.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's PAT may fall in the range of 15-28 per cent in the September quarter, brokerages said.

Key monitorables in ITC's Q2FY27 results will include demand outlook across rural vs urban markets; competitive intensity; raw material trends; and outlook for agri and cigarette businesses.

Notably, ITC Ltd is slated to announce its Q2 FY27 results today, November 2. The result will likely be declared after market hours. ITC Q2 FY27 results expectations Kotak Institutional Equities According to Kotak Institutional Equities, ITC's cigarette performance is expected to be subdued, impacted by the new taxation structure that necessitated sharp price increases (cumulative blended price hike of 32-34 per cent over the past six months). It estimates cigarette volumes to decline 9 per cent Y-o-Y (versus a 5 per cent decline in Q1). Cigarette net sales and Ebit are projected to decline 20 per cent and 27 per cent Y-o-Y, improving from 26 per cent and 35 per cent in the preceding quarter, aided by the second round of price increases around the fag end of Q1. The Ebit trajectory should improve further in Q3, with the decline likely moderating to 15-20 per cent, supported by the recent price hike, a potential third and final round of price hikes, and other new launches.

The FMCG segment is estimated to see 10 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth. Ebit margin is estimated at 7 per cent, down 40 bps Y-o-Y, impacted by inflation in edible/palm oil, packaging material, and laminates. ITC's Agri business revenue could marginally decline by 3 per cent Y-o-Y, as exports are impacted by West Asia issues. Ebit margin is estimated to decline 70 bps Y-o-Y to 10.8 per cent. The Paperboards revenue growth is projected to accelerate to 12 per cent Y-o-Y, as the demand environment gradually stabilises. Ebit margin may improve 170 bps Y-o-Y to 10.3 per cent in Q2FY27. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates On a consolidated basis, Kotak Institutional Equities expects ITC's net sales to decline by 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17,129.2 crore in the September quarter. Ebitda could contract by 17.3 per cent to ₹5,173 crore, while adjusted PAT is seen falling by 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,050.7 crore.

MOFSL According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 22 per cent Y-o-Y, and volume is anticipated to decline 8 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter under preview, hit by higher taxation. It sees a 28 per cent Y-o-Y decline in cigarette Ebit and margins to contract significantly due to insufficient price hikes. The FMCG business is anticipated to post healthy growth. It models a 14 per cent revenue growth on a Y-o-Y basis and a 10 per cent Ebit growth, with flat margins. As per MOFSL, ITC's net sales in Q2FY27 may come in flat at ₹19,460 crore. Ebitda is likely to fall by 16.3 per cent to ₹5,600 crore and PAT could slip by 15.1 per cent to ₹4,300 crore.