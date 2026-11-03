ITC's cigarette business likely to remain under pressure in H2FY27

Agri revenue and margin increased 12 per cent and 11 per cent YoY, respectively, while paper saw 36 per cent revenue growth YoY, with 48 per cent YoY growth in profit. Fresh food gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 53 per cent YoY, with annual revenues above ₹320 crore. The FMCG segment margin expanded 75 basis points YoY with premiumisation, a better product mix and cost efficiencies. Paper profitability improved significantly, with underlying profit up 50 per cent YoY (excluding the Century Pulp and Paper acquisition) and margin up 320 basis points. However, cigarette volumes and profitability were lower YoY, with net revenue and profit down 21 per cent and 27 per cent YoY, respectively. Sustained volume and margin recovery are key monitorables. Apart from taxes, crude-linked input costs, freight rates and geopolitical disruptions could all compress margins.