ITC sees 2.9% of equity change hands in single large trade; stock slumps 3%

ITC Ltd shares fell more than 3 per cent in Thursday’s trade following a large transaction, extending their decline for a third straight session.

According to Bloomberg data, 366.7 million shares, representing 2.93 per cent of the company’s equity, changed hands in a single large trade.

The buyers and sellers involved in the transaction were not immediately known.

In trade, ITC shares opened lower at ₹264 on the NSE and fell to a low of ₹257.20.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE ITC was the most traded stock by both value and volume. According to NSE data, more than 22 million shares changed hands, with trades worth ₹576.87 crore.

As of 10:35 AM, ITC shares were trading near the day's low, down 3 per cent at ₹257.45. ITC shares have underperformed the markets across most time frames. According to NSE data, ITC shares have corrected 29 per cent so far in 2026 and declined 36 per cent over the past year, compared with 14.1 per cent and 10.4 per cent fall, respectively, in the Nifty 50 index. Over three years, ITC stock has fallen 42 per cent, while the benchmark index has gained a little more than 14 per cent. Citi expects ITC's cigarette Ebit to decline 23 per cent in FY27, given competition from other branded and illicit products. It should recover from FY28 as pricing action gains traction and profitability normalises. Recently, global brokerage Citi raised the target price for ITC to ₹300 and also upgraded the rating to 'Buy' from 'Sell'. It said that the earnings downgrade cycle is largely over for ITC and that the risk-reward has improved at current valuations.